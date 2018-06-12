PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Column with humanitarian cargo from Belarus to Ukraine leaves for Donbass

The column with the humanitarian cargo of Belarus for Ukraine left our country. In Donetsk and Lugansk regions our rescuers will deliver it to local population. In the near future the Belarusian party will hold a press conference. This is not the first humanitarian aid to Ukraine. A year ago, the same mission was assigned to the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Part of the cargo are products (canned meat, cereals, flour, pasta). They will be shipped to warehouses of the International Red Cross in Kiev. Later the products will be divided proportionally.

The second part of the cargo are kits of student furniture, filing cabinets, refrigerators, which will be carried through the territory of Donetsk and Lugansk regions accompanied by Belarusian rescuers.

