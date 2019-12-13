Comprehensive check of combat and mobilization readiness of Armed Forces

A comprehensive check of the combat and mobilization readiness of the Armed Forces is underway in Belarus. As part of the events, the supply of mobilization resources from military commissariats began. About 300 people will be called up from the reserve. Weapons and military equipment are removed from storage, and their technical condition is checked. The level of training of personnel is also monitored.



Tank subunits of the 11th and 19th separate mechanized brigades practice firing with a regular artillery round. Training takes place at Obuz-Lesnovsky and Borisov training grounds. Despite the weather conditions, the inspected subdivisions are successfully fulfilling their assigned tasks.



