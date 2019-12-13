Competition of research works among schoolchildren held

Magnetic garland, sound dictionary and electronic health passport. A competition of research works among schoolchildren is currently being held in Minsk Region. The participants of section "Physics and Mathematics" will present their developments in an online format. Earlier, the jury evaluated the work on computer science, natural sciences, labor training. A total of 19 sections were organized. 250 studies made it to the finals. More than 770 participants from all over the central region applied.

The online conference will last until Friday. The winners will represent Minsk Region at the final republican stage of the competition.