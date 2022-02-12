"Village of the Future" concept takes root with already 1,500 agro-towns in Belarus

The development of promising rural settlements and agro-towns should be continued. Such a task was set by the head of state during his address to the nation and the National Assembly. The President noted: there are a lot of successful examples of the "Village of the Future" project.



Tikhinichi agro-town has more than 1500 inhabitants. A lot of children and young people enjoy the necessary conditions for recreation and sports. Even the residents of the neighboring villages and district centers come to the Tikhinichi Sports and Recreation Center. There are swimming pools, a gym, a soccer field. In addition, a branch of the school of Olympic reserve has been working on the basis of the Sports and Recreation Center for 11 years.



The agro-town of Pobolovo also has room for growth. There are many young families there. According to the presidential decree, a family with four or more children, living and working in the countryside, does not have to pay a loan for the construction of housing - everything is paid for by the state. The agro-town of Pobolovo has its own school of arts.



The town is especially proud of its young biathletes. Seven children from the school in Pobolovo will represent the Gomel region at the national stage of the "Snow Sniper". Junior athletes from Pobolovo go to Raubichi every year to compete for the title of the best in the country.



Support for agro-towns and promising villages



There are almost 1,500 agro-towns in the country and 238 in the Gomel Region. The "Village of the Future" concept has really taken root in Belarus and the rural development strategy has been successfully implemented for many years.



