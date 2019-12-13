EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Concert featuring Belarusian and Italian pop singers to be held in Minsk on July 15

The visit of the Italian delegation to Minsk, organized within the framework of the project "Friendship without borders: Belarus - Italy," continues. Thus, yesterday the foreign doctors visited the emergency hospital, where they were shown the work of the clinical and diagnostic laboratory, intensive care and intensive care units.

As noted the deputy of the House of Representatives Igor Zavaley, the delegation consists not only of medical specialists, but also of cultural representatives. In this regard, a concert featuring Belarusian and Italian performers will be held at the City Hall on Saturday night.

The concert is timed to the Year of Peace and Creation and will once again show the openness of our country. The visit of foreign guests confirms the keen interest in friendship and building partnership relations.

