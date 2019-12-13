EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Concerts, dances, performances from 35 countries - " Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk" welcomes guests and prepares for the opening ceremony

"Slavyanski Bazaar in Vitebsk" is bursting with events on every square meter. Today the poster features the opening of the international festival of arts. The 32nd forum has gathered 35 countries. And this is also our way through art to peace and mutual understanding.

