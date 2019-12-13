Korotchenko: Clash between US and China coming up

There is much talk today that the world is no longer unipolar. The U.S. Secretary of State went to China, tried to somehow agree with Xi Jinping stating that they recognize the "one China" principle, that Taiwan is not an independent state, but is part of mainland China, at the same time the very next day President Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator, and essentially cancelled all small shoots of success of this visit.

"This is American blah-blah-blah," the expert believes, "If the United States supported the principle of China's unity, they would say today, 'Dear comrades from Beijing, we are removing the security umbrella from Taiwan, go in there, take it under your control. But would the Americans do such a thing? - He asked rhetorically. - Of course not. There, if there's a security umbrella, the U.S. Pacific Fleet is ready to operate. A new AUKUS unit is being created. Australia will be made into the unsinkable "aircraft carrier" of the Anglo-Saxons. Australia will get nuclear submarines, which means there is a very serious preparatory work to contain China. Everyone is well aware that the future clash between the U.S. and China is ahead," the expert predicts.