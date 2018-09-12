Astronauts hold meetings with Minsk schoolchildren

Minsk schoolchildren met today with participants of space flights. Lessons in gymnasium No. 1 began with a space lesson. First Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgy Ivanov and German test pilot, astronaut Klaus-Dietrich Flade acted as teachers. Schoolchildren took autographs from star guests and asked questions about planets and weightlessness. Klaus Dietrich-Flade spent almost 8 days in space. The flight of Bulgarian cosmonaut Ivanov, Hero of the Soviet Union, lasted just over 24 hours. He felt multiple overloads during an emergency descent to Earth.