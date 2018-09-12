3.74 BYN
2.83 BYN
3.34 BYN
Astronauts hold meetings with Minsk schoolchildren
Minsk schoolchildren met today with participants of space flights. Lessons in gymnasium No. 1 began with a space lesson. First Bulgarian cosmonaut Georgy Ivanov and German test pilot, astronaut Klaus-Dietrich Flade acted as teachers. Schoolchildren took autographs from star guests and asked questions about planets and weightlessness. Klaus Dietrich-Flade spent almost 8 days in space. The flight of Bulgarian cosmonaut Ivanov, Hero of the Soviet Union, lasted just over 24 hours. He felt multiple overloads during an emergency descent to Earth.
An extracurricular lesson dedicated to the cosmos was held today in the Pioneer cinema. Schoolchildren had a meeting with first astronaut from Great Britain Helen Sharman and cosmonaut Yuri Usachev who spent a year and a half on the ISS and 7 times went into open space.