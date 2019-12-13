PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

There are no more beautiful women in the world than Belarusians!" - new trend in TikTok

A new trend in TikTok. And it was launched by the Belarusians

"There are no more beautiful women in the world than Belarusian women!"- this phrase of Alexander Lukashenko has become viral in the multimillion social network.

Belarusian women confirm the words of the President with videos.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All