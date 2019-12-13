Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany

On January 19, Orthodox believers celebrate the Epiphany, one of the great feasts of the Christian calendar. It commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River.

The feast begins in the evening of January 18, when all the Orthodox celebrate the Epiphany Eve, when after the liturgy in the churches the water is consecrated. The second time water is consecrated on the Feast of the Epiphany. People believe that at this time water acquires healing properties and retains them throughout the year. They give it to drink to the ill people, bless churches and homes with it.