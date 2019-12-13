3.42 RUB
Orthodox believers celebrate Epiphany
On January 19, Orthodox believers celebrate the Epiphany, one of the great feasts of the Christian calendar. It commemorates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the Jordan River.
The feast begins in the evening of January 18, when all the Orthodox celebrate the Epiphany Eve, when after the liturgy in the churches the water is consecrated. The second time water is consecrated on the Feast of the Epiphany. People believe that at this time water acquires healing properties and retains them throughout the year. They give it to drink to the ill people, bless churches and homes with it.
Until our days there is a tradition to dip into an ice-hole during the Epiphany. It is believed that during the ritual in the water, which is the source of new life, a person gets rid of the sin and resurrects to the God.
