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Belarusian reed pipe culture may become UNESCO World Heritage Site
The culture of the Belarusian claims the status of UNESCO World Heritage. Now the expert community together with the Ministry of Culture at the final stage of preparation of the dossier. A presentation movie is being edited. The reed pipe itself has deep Belarusian roots going back to the XIII century. Before the war, it could become the main musical instrument of the nation - it was the "bagpiper in boots" that were taken to Moscow for the All-Union Agricultural Exhibition in 1939.
Alexander Surba, leading researcher of the Belarusian State University of Culture and Arts:
It will be a very important phenomenon for Belarusian culture. After all, a lot of things are submitted to the UNESCO list, and sometimes you wonder why there is no Belarusian reed pipe there yet. I can't say that the work is very easy, because the UNESCO requirements are based on international requirements for such documents.