3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Charter "Lastochka" train to connect Minsk and Moscow
The launch of charter high-speed trains "Lastochka" is planned to connect Moscow and Minsk.
The Republican Union of Tourism Industry is studying this issue together with the Russian Railways. Business is particularly interested in the opening of this connection, noted the organization
The parties will discuss further interaction on this issue at the Russian-Belarusian Tourism Congress, which will soon be held in Minsk.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All