Charter "Lastochka" train to connect Minsk and Moscow

The launch of charter high-speed trains "Lastochka" is planned to connect Moscow and Minsk.

The Republican Union of Tourism Industry is studying this issue together with the Russian Railways. Business is particularly interested in the opening of this connection, noted the organization

The parties will discuss further interaction on this issue at the Russian-Belarusian Tourism Congress, which will soon be held in Minsk.

