The grievances of people driven to despair are quite specific — the rising cost of living, housing problems, social inequality and corruption. Why, instead of dialogue, initiatives and managerial decisions, the politicians at the helm apply repression against their own citizens, which has undermined the trust of the population of European countries, was examined in the project “Blitz with Pavel Lazovik” by expert, deputy head of the faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus Andrei Bogodel.

In the opinion of the project’s guest, the authorities in Europe today are engaged somewhat not with the issues of France. French President Emmanuel Macron has seen himself as the leader of the entire European Union. He resolves questions of the coalition, observes what is happening in the Middle East, allows himself to criticize US President Donald Trump and is one of the initiators of new sanctions against Russia. Although, by and large, he was elected president by the French so that he would deal with France, yet so far the impression is that Macron is only engaged with the interests of globalist elites.

Expert, deputy head of the faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus Andrei Bogodel

“He is a protégé of the elites, and the interests of big capital are the interests of today’s authorities. There is a ‘left’ and a right France. But the center is sagging today. Former prime minister and presidential candidate of the country Gabriel Attal, who is in the pro-presidential party and is Macron’s man, is already trying to distance himself from him. Emmanuel Macron has turned into a real ‘lame duck,’” the expert stated.

It is unlikely that the authorities set themselves the task of hearing the people. They are trying to come to an agreement among themselves — politicians, parties, trade unions and, perhaps, with elements of the criminal world — therefore everything will depend on how the elites agree. People are pawns in this game.

Let us note that from Brussels there are no cries or remarks about the use of batons by the police. There are also no calls to introduce sanctions. The policy of double standards in the Western world is not a new phenomenon. It is worth recalling the words of former European Commission vice-president Josep Borrell about the garden of paradise and the jungle, where civilized people and wild people live. The European Union has long divided the world and is actively elaborating the theory of the “golden billion.”

“In the fourth article of the Maastricht Treaty of 1992 the absence of the right of Brussels to interfere in the internal affairs of a state is clearly defined. But as for human rights — that is already a different section. The section on foreign policy and military security. It concerns such countries as Belarus, Iran, Russia or Venezuela,” said the deputy head of the faculty of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Military Academy of Belarus.

At the center of the protests in France were students, but no children make politics. Besides them, migrants also came out to the protests who do not feel a sense of belonging to this country. But it is precisely they who represent the greatest danger and inclination toward crime. Representatives of migration live separately; the French are alien to them, because misfortune was brought to their African and Middle Eastern countries from Europe.

“But the main contradiction is the lives of the rich, the super-rich and those eking out a miserable existence. And until this problem is resolved, there will be no unity of the state,” Andrei Bogodel is convinced.

By the way, the French press has already assessed the actions of the French leader as “there is no longer a pilot in the plane” and acknowledged the absence of trust in the president of France in his own camp. Although, perhaps, it is a matter of political short-sightedness, light-mindedness and the lack of a sense of political self-preservation.