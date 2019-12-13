3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Leonid Martynyuk to receive citizens at Mogilev Regional Council of War and Labor Veterans
The administration of the President of Belarus continues to hold personal meetings with citizens and labor collectives. This form of communication makes it possible to identify urgent problems that require prompt solutions.
Today, Leonid Martynyuk, Assistant to the President, Mogilev Region Inspector, will listen to questions and applications from the citizens at Mogilev Regional Council of War and Labor Veterans.
On March 26, the district executive committee in Novopolotsk will host a meeting with Anatoly Linevich, Assistant to the President and Vitebsk Region Inspector.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All