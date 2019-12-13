Leonid Martynyuk to receive citizens at Mogilev Regional Council of War and Labor Veterans

The administration of the President of Belarus continues to hold personal meetings with citizens and labor collectives. This form of communication makes it possible to identify urgent problems that require prompt solutions.



Today, Leonid Martynyuk, Assistant to the President, Mogilev Region Inspector, will listen to questions and applications from the citizens at Mogilev Regional Council of War and Labor Veterans.



On March 26, the district executive committee in Novopolotsk will host a meeting with Anatoly Linevich, Assistant to the President and Vitebsk Region Inspector.



