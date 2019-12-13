3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Leonid Taranenko turns 65
A set of high titles and nearly two dozen records. The name of Belarusian weightlifter Leonid Taranenko is known worldwide. Today the famous athlete is celebrating his 65th birthday. The Head of State has congratulated the Olympic champion on his jubilee. Alexanderĥĺ Lukashenko noted that Leonid Taranenko ĺpll unrivalled athlete on the platform, a true comrade in life and a wise mentor for young peljķmmmople. "Your name of a strongest man of the planet, an outstanding son of the Belarusian land is forever inscribed in the history of the world sport," the President stressed.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All