Logoisk and Silichi enter top 10 of best ski resorts in CIS

Silichi and Logoisk are among the best ski resorts in the CIS. The rating was published by agency "TurStat" according to the analysis of recreation in winter resorts. The top 10 of skiing and snowboarding also includes resorts in Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

