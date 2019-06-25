Best representatives of universities brought together at National Graduation Ball

President of Belarus arrived to congratulate the graduates. While opening the holiday, the head of state admitted that he was happy to welcome talented, smart, inspired young people, who will be the future of Belarus: the doctors, great athletes, talented programmers, teachers.



This year the graduate diplomas were received byfifty-sixty thousand youngsters. Today there are 226 graduates in the hall: excellent students, winners of international olympiads and contests, laureates of special funds.