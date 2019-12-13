3.40 RUB
Lukashenko about Bolshoi Theater: Your work is what we call a historical memory and national treasure
It is symbolic, because without a cultural heritage and strong spiritual foundation there can be no independence. We must defend it not only with weapons. And we have to preserve this treasure.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
“We will go, but this will stay. Your creative work is what we call the historical memory and national patrimony. It's what makes us a nation and is one of the conditions of our sovereignty. In many ways, it also depends on you whether our independence will be strengthened and passed on from generation to generation. At the same time, we must think and remember what we will pass on to the new generation that follows us and is already knocking at the door.”
Yes, the arts, among other things, brought the great victory closer. Artists raised the morale of soldiers and were themselves on the front lines with weapons in their hands. And today a lot depends on them. The modern world is very fragile, we live under a clear sky, but in the face of unprecedented challenges.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
“It depends on you, what kind of Belarus will be tomorrow, what the future of our Belarusians will be. I would say bluntly: in the pursuit of glory do not lose the sense of proportion and your personal responsibility.”
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
