Lukashenko signs law on improving mechanisms to protect national interests of Belarus in media sphere

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed a law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Belarus "On Mass Media," BelTA informs with reference to the press service of the Belarusian leader.

The document is aimed at improving the mechanisms for the protection of national interests in the media sphere, as well as at extending tools for reacting to unfriendly actions against Belarus.

The law provides the possibility of a ban on foreign media in the Republic of Belarus in case of unfriendly acts by foreign governments against the Belarusian media.

Provision is also made to determine the functioning of news aggregators and the legal status of their owners.

The list of grounds for revoking a media state registration certificate and restricting access to an Internet resource, network publication or news aggregator has been expanded.