Lukashenko: Role of Western Operational Command increases immeasurably in current conditions

The Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces of Belarus is 80 years old. For all these years the servicemen of the unit have been on guard of the Homeland. The soldiers of the unit, formed in the hard days of autumn 1942, showing heroism, made an invaluable contribution to the liberation of Belarus and Ukraine, participated in the capture of Berlin and Prague. The memory of this heroic history is cherished by the Belarusians, and the combat experience of the victors is in demand as never before. Today, military personnel have the most important task of ensuring the security of our homeland and protecting our southern borders.



Back to 2020, when our country was under threat, our Commander-in-Chief instructed the troops of the Western Operational Command to deploy and provide cover on the western borders, thus demonstrating determination and that we will not give our homeland to anyone.



And today President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the officers, veterans and servicemen of the Western Operational Command on the 80th anniversary of the formation of the unit.



