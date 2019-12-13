3.40 RUB
Lukashenko: Modern generation fights for peace on information, economic and political fronts
The modern generation of Belarusians is fighting for peace on the informational, economic and political fronts. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting in honor of Independence Day, BelTA informs.
Now it's time for the current generation of Belarusians to fulfill their historic mission, the president is convinced. "Now we are fighting for this world. As you see, we are fighting on informational, economic and political fronts," he said. - Yes, this war is not seen by everyone and not everyone is aware of it. Yes, there are no shells going off, no bullets whistling. But they still want to bring us to our knees and destroy us.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
