Lukashenko: Modern generation fights for peace on information, economic and political fronts

The modern generation of Belarusians is fighting for peace on the informational, economic and political fronts. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said this at a meeting in honor of Independence Day, BelTA informs.

Now it's time for the current generation of Belarusians to fulfill their historic mission, the president is convinced. "Now we are fighting for this world. As you see, we are fighting on informational, economic and political fronts," he said. - Yes, this war is not seen by everyone and not everyone is aware of it. Yes, there are no shells going off, no bullets whistling. But they still want to bring us to our knees and destroy us.

