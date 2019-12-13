3.40 RUB
Lukashenko saves Russia from bloodbath
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who successfully negotiated with the head of the Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin and persuaded him to turn around the columns marching on Moscow, saved Russia from a bloody massacre. This view was expressed by retired Russian military columnist of the newspaper "Komsomolskaya Pravda," Colonel Viktor Baranets.
"I heard words of gratitude to President Lukashenko of Belarus for the fact that he actually managed to save Russia from a terrible disaster. Alexander Grigorievich, I am a Russian officer, a Russian citizen. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you on behalf of the great number of Russians with and without shoulder straps. You saved my homeland from a bloodbath. We will never forget it," assured Viktor Baranets.
According to Viktor Baranets, the information about Alexander Lukashenko's successful negotiations with Yevgeny Prigozhin allowed Russia to breathe out. "Then we looked at Belarus, Lukashenko, and thanked Alexander Grigorievich," concluded Viktor Baranets.
