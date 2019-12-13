Roman Protasevich is not an ordinary oppositionist, he is a person who knows the details, the telegram networks of the channels, which since August last year have not been the media. They are the Maidan machine, the main coordinators, and provocateurs. They use people as a disposable. I believe that it is absolutely fair that now this person will sit in the same cell with those whom he pushed into crimes, taking people out onto the streets and urging them not to be afraid. Of course, he has a huge amount of classified information. And of course, now the West is not very interested in the details of the cooperation of these pseudo-journalists with Western special services, sponsors, so now the whole company is aimed at demonizing Belarus itself, its leadership. This is a familiar information strategy, to which all global brands adhere to.

Alexander Kots - war correspondent, special correspondent of Komsomolskaya Pravda publication