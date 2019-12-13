3.39 RUB
Experts about R. Protasevich: A criminal should be in prison
Experts agree that the offender should be in prison and the attempts to whitewash a person who participated in a military conflict, led riots and played people off can only be undertaken by the same immoral persons. And there is more evidence that the detainee denied Holocaust, supported Hitler's personality cult and the supremacy of the white race through his clothes. So, Sva Stone T-shirt is a purely neo-Nazi brand. It is noteworthy that the very media that pounced on Facebook for the fact that Sva Stone sold clothes on their platform now fiercely defend Protasevich as a "journalist" despite his deeds. According to experts, with such a track record as Protasevich has, prison is the place to be.
Roman Protasevich is not an ordinary oppositionist, he is a person who knows the details, the telegram networks of the channels, which since August last year have not been the media. They are the Maidan machine, the main coordinators, and provocateurs. They use people as a disposable. I believe that it is absolutely fair that now this person will sit in the same cell with those whom he pushed into crimes, taking people out onto the streets and urging them not to be afraid. Of course, he has a huge amount of classified information. And of course, now the West is not very interested in the details of the cooperation of these pseudo-journalists with Western special services, sponsors, so now the whole company is aimed at demonizing Belarus itself, its leadership. This is a familiar information strategy, to which all global brands adhere to.
