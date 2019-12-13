Manoilo: Incident with the downed missile was a premeditated provocation by Ukraine

The incident with the missile that was launched by the Ukrainian military and landed on the territory of Belarus is a deliberate provocation that was prepared in advance by the Ukrainian armed forces. This opinion was expressed by a well-known Russian political scientist and professor of Moscow State University Andrei Manoilo.

According to the expert, the purpose of this operation was to discredit the military and political image of our country and to drag it into the Ukrainian conflict.

Andrei Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Moscow State University (Russia):

The ultimate goal is to show that the Republic of Belarus is an aggressive state, because if the Belarusian side were to retaliate against the very point from which this missile was fired towards Belarus, this retaliatory strike would just be taken out of the context of the events taking place in the west, everyone would immediately forget about what caused the suppression of this missile zenith activity and the west would immediately state that the Belarusian armed forces were shelling Ukrainian territory without declaring war.