Marina Vasilevskaya tells how she saw Belarus from ISS

When you look at Belarus from a height of 400 kilometers, you admire the power and strength of our land. Belarusian cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya told reporters after landing, BelTA informs.

"It was very difficult to photograph something: Polesie, Belovezhskaya Pushcha, and Minsk. But when you look at Belarus from a height of 400 kilometers, you admire the power, strength and beauty of our land," said Marina Vasilevskaya.

One of the most vivid impressions, which the cosmonaut shared with journalists, is the parachute deployment. "That was something! An unforgettable feeling, of course, and the launching of the missile was also incredible in its own way," Marina Vasilevskaya added.

The cosmonaut said that she was overwhelmed by a sea of other feelings and emotions: "It's very nice to see you, Belarusians, here. I say hello to all Belarusians, to all those who supported me, who cheered and worried for me. I'm doing great, I feel great. Emotions are incredible. Now I understand why one chooses the profession of a cosmonaut. When I saw all this, I realized why people fly there."

As previously reported, the landing of the descent vehicle occurred normally at 10:17 Minsk time approximately 150 kilometers southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.