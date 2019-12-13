3.42 RUB
Maria Zakharova сomments on Ryanair incident in Germany
"Why in the case of Belarus did suspicions, condemnations and mass hysteria burst out with the lightning speed? The sanctions by the West, including air sanctions, were launched. Not a single European politician, let alone NATO representatives, noticed the Berlin incident."
That's what Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova pointed out.
The plane landed yesterday and the news appeared only today. The incident became known from the company's press release and not from NATO's speakers. There was not a single political statement or comment. No one called for an international investigation. Could this be after a week of Western fits about the landing of the same company's plane after a similar incident in Minsk?
