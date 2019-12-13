3.39 RUB
Markevich: Belarusian manufacturers should be mobile
Space is a vivid example of international cooperation of efforts. It turns out that Belarus, Russia and even the United States can still work together. Common points of contact with Western countries should be reached in everyday earthly issues as well.
This is exactly what the President of Belarus emphasized during the appointments. Alexander Lukashenko made it clear that difficult times should not be used as an excuse for bad results. Every representative of the state apparatus is obliged to look for opportunities and identify the emerging niches. By preserving economic growth, we ensure stability and progressive development of our country.
Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:
“Men, everything is concentrated on finding a way to bring us down. Whatever relations we have with you (I scolded you there, took you off the job, etc.), you should be the government people. Neither I, nor you personally mean anything compared to what a sovereign independent Belarus means to us. We have to defend it with our labor, blood, sweat and our lives. We must protect it. Of course, God forbid. We all want to live, we do not want to die, to perish. And in order not to die, not to perish, we just have to work. We need an economy. I emphasize once again: we have everything we need for a normal economy. Everything is enough. But we need to work honestly”.
