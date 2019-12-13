Markevich: Belarusian manufacturers should be mobile

This is exactly what the President of Belarus emphasized during the appointments. Alexander Lukashenko made it clear that difficult times should not be used as an excuse for bad results. Every representative of the state apparatus is obliged to look for opportunities and identify the emerging niches. By preserving economic growth, we ensure stability and progressive development of our country.

“Men, everything is concentrated on finding a way to bring us down. Whatever relations we have with you (I scolded you there, took you off the job, etc.), you should be the government people. Neither I, nor you personally mean anything compared to what a sovereign independent Belarus means to us. We have to defend it with our labor, blood, sweat and our lives. We must protect it. Of course, God forbid. We all want to live, we do not want to die, to perish. And in order not to die, not to perish, we just have to work. We need an economy. I emphasize once again: we have everything we need for a normal economy. Everything is enough. But we need to work honestly”.