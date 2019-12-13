MART: Pharmacies and hospitals in Belarus provided with everything they need

The pharmacies and hospitals in Belarus are provided with all the necessary list of medicines. This was stated to journalists by the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Alexei Bogdanov before the conference "Reference pricing of medicines. The study of experience and existing problems," BelTA informs.

"Belarusian pharmacies and hospitals are sufficiently provided with the necessary list of medicines, the state takes special care of that. When we come to the pharmacy, we see that we can buy any drug, from the cheapest to the most expensive," said Alxei Bogdanov.

According to him, the state policy in this social aspect is to provide the widest possible range of drugs that the Belarusians need. "This activity will be continued," emphasized Alexei Bogdanov.