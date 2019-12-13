3.43 RUB
MART: Pharmacies and hospitals in Belarus provided with everything they need
The pharmacies and hospitals in Belarus are provided with all the necessary list of medicines. This was stated to journalists by the Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus Alexei Bogdanov before the conference "Reference pricing of medicines. The study of experience and existing problems," BelTA informs.
"Belarusian pharmacies and hospitals are sufficiently provided with the necessary list of medicines, the state takes special care of that. When we come to the pharmacy, we see that we can buy any drug, from the cheapest to the most expensive," said Alxei Bogdanov.
According to him, the state policy in this social aspect is to provide the widest possible range of drugs that the Belarusians need. "This activity will be continued," emphasized Alexei Bogdanov.
The conference dedicated to the reference pricing of medicines was attended by representatives of competent authorities of Belarus, Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. The event discussed the approaches to pricing, the principle of reference pricing method operation, the effect of such method on medicinal products, strategic solutions for price regulation development, as well as the experience of reference pricing in Belarus.
