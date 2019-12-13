Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade monitors compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements

The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade opened a telephone line on compliance with the sanitary and epidemiological requirements in trade, catering and consumer services. Recommendations were developed together with the Ministry of Health. Employees should wear masks, antiseptics, gloves at each point. The distance in ques should be marked and buns are to be separately packed. This will minimize the spread of viral infection. One can report on violations by phone or by filling out an online form.



For violating the recommendations, a store, a cafe, or a workshop can be fined from 30 to 500 basic units.



