While the West is trying with all its might to rewrite history and turn collaborators into fighters for freedom, Belarus cherishes the memory of the heroism of its people during the Great Patriotic War. During the war there was the most powerful anti-fascist resistance in the territory of our country - the largest in the world, when the people rose against the "brown plague" in a single movement. The partisan feat lies in the identity of the Belarusian people.



Igor Marzalyuk, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



The notion of partisans, partisan discourse and the praise of these events became an integral part of the Belarusian national identity, national identity. This is why Belarus has been called a partisan country. By the way, not many people know our state flag; it is also called a partisan flag. According to informal interpretations, the green stripe on the flag is the so-called partisan stripe.

The subject of partisan resistance to the Nazis and their accomplices, even decades later, has not been fully explored, said Igor Marzalyuk. Volumes of archival documents, fates of people, a heroic page in the history of Belarus and every region of our country.

