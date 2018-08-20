Large-scale modernization of Brest Fortress included in Union State program

Works will begin in the autumn. In total, at the expense of the Union budget funds, it is planned to repair, conserve, restore and modernize 16 items of the fortress.

After the completion of all repairs and the creation of three expositions, the memorial areas will increase by more than 600 sqm, which will help to increase the tourist potential. By the way, in just six months of this year more than 340 thousand people from 30 countries visited Brest Fortress.