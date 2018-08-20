3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Large-scale modernization of Brest Fortress included in Union State program
Works will begin in the autumn. In total, at the expense of the Union budget funds, it is planned to repair, conserve, restore and modernize 16 items of the fortress.
After the completion of all repairs and the creation of three expositions, the memorial areas will increase by more than 600 sqm, which will help to increase the tourist potential. By the way, in just six months of this year more than 340 thousand people from 30 countries visited Brest Fortress.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All