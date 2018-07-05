Belarus marked the main state holiday, the Independence Day. July 3 is the most important date in the history of the country and a deeply personal holiday for everyone. On July 3, the views of millions of Belarusians were attached to the stella Minsk Hero City. The central event was the military parade stressing the strength and power of the Belarusian army, the readiness to defend our sovereignty at any moment.

President Alexander Lukashenko stressed the high level of equipment of the Belarusian army and the annual strengthening of its defense capability. A nation that has entered into a fatal battle with the enemy for its native land is invincible. Belarus actively supports the initiative to strengthen the architecture of international security.

Thousands of guests came to Belarus. In Gomel, the streets turned into exposition and music grounds. In Brest, the center of the festivities was the main square of the city. There was a big concert of finalists of the regional project "Debut with Orchestra". In Mogilev, a festive marathon was followed by a large concert at the Town Hall.