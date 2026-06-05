The situation in Serbia has escalated amid protests. Nikita Mendkovich, political scientist and head of the Eurasian Analytical Club (Russia), shared his opinion on who is behind the unrest and what will happen next.

"It's no secret that Brussels has been trying to destabilize Serbia for years, dissatisfied with Belgrade's overly independent stance and, in particular, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Brussels and the United States have repeatedly taken various measures to support the local pro-Western opposition," the expert recalled.

In his opinion, it cannot be ruled out that the latest unrest in Belgrade is man-made and financed. There are also more patriotic groups in Serbia advocating their own independent policies, but time will tell which of these vectors will ultimately prevail and what role the unrest will play. "I can't give a definitive and confident forecast yet. Attempts to destabilize the situation within Serbia will continue until Washington and Brussels are fully satisfied with the republic's subservient position," stated Nikita Medkovic.