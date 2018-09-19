International conference on study of Antarctica held near Minsk

The international conference on the study of Antarctica has completed near Minsk. Now we can draw preliminary conclusions. First of all, this is a significant deepening in international relations. Great interest was shown by Western countries, among them are Great Britain, Norway, New Zealand, Germany and Turkey. Traditionally, there were a lot of representatives from Russia and Ukraine. In addition to the fundamental scientific basis, it is necessary to improve the national regulatory framework in order to get the status of a consultative party in the Antarctic Treaty.