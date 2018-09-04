3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Exhibition "Budpragres" starts in Minsk
The exposition is dedicated to modern building technologies and equipment. Novelties will be presented by about 200 construction companies from Russia, Poland, Latvia, China, Belgium and other countries. Traditionally, seminars and business conferences will be held here. The organizers promise free consultations of experts on construction and housing.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All