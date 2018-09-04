PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Exhibition "Budpragres" starts in Minsk

The exposition is dedicated to modern building technologies and equipment. Novelties will be presented by about 200 construction companies from Russia, Poland, Latvia, China, Belgium and other countries. Traditionally, seminars and business conferences will be held here. The organizers promise free consultations of experts on construction and housing.

