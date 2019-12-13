International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment MILEX-2021

Attack drones, missile, artillery and small arms, armored vehicles, air defense systems and much more. Less than a day remains before the opening of the 10th MILEX-21 exhibition. 16 000 square meters, advanced developments of companies and design bureaus from Belarus, Russia, China, Turkey and Uzbekistan will be presented. Organizations that are part of the State Committee for Military Industry, exhibit over 300 samples of equipment and weapons. Almost half of them are new.

One of the brightest novelties of the jubilee MILEX is an unmanned attack helicopter "Hunter". It is capable of carrying 200 kg of payload, including missiles. The exhibition also features the most advanced video surveillance system, which captures and recognizes everyone entering the complex. Minsk-Arena is already equipped with such monitoring.

Fundamentally new high-tech models of weapons, military and special equipment, created on the basis of the latest information and telecommunication technologies, are in the center of the Belarusian exposition and in demand on the international arms markets and demonstrating the capabilities of the domestic defense sector of the economy.

The lower it flies, the more difficult it is to detect, but for the military, nothing is impossible. A whole line of radars for detecting low-altitude targets is presented at the exhibition. Most of these machines operate in automatic mode without operator intervention.

Drones, low-flying planes and helicopters can be noticed by the Rosa complex. Nearby is the Vostok 3D radar. Electronic warfare stations will not only detect drones, but also land the device.