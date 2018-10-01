International Day of Senior Citizens celebrated in Belarus

Today is the International Day of Senior Citizens. In Belarus there are over two million elderly people. The centenary line was crossed by 396 people.

This year, the authorities revised pensions twice: on May 1 and on August 1. The further increase in wages depends on the capacity of the social security fund. Now more than 2 and a half million Belarusians receive pensions. The average size of labor remuneration by age is almost 375 rubles.