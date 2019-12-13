3.42 RUB
Braslav Lightning International Festival brings together best creative teams
Performances, folk dance competition and theatrical acts will take place. Braslav Lightning International Festival brought together the best creative teams. The festival of medieval culture has become a colorful part of the event. The ritual of making fire, a knightly tournament, and archery classes gave a distinctive atmosphere. Craftsmen prepared surprises for the guests of the large-scale holiday.
Kristina Sheveleva, jury of Braslav Lightning Festival: Choral singing is livelier, as it lives in the folk tradition. This festival exists for many years, let choral creativity unite Braslav lands.Braslav Lightning Festival is one of the oldest in Belarus. During the event, bands and performers presented ceremonies and dances, which are intangible cultural heritage.
