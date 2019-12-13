3.42 RUB
Foreign Ministry: The reversal of Minsk-Barcelona plane is a blatant violation of international law
An absolutely outrageous fact, an immoral act and, in fact, an air piracy. That's what the Belarusian Foreign Ministry called the incident with the U-turn of the passenger plane Minsk-Barcelona by the Europeans. Most of the passengers on board were citizens of the EU countries. France and other countries do not care much about these "insignificant" problems of their compatriots, let alone the citizens of Belarus. The Foreign Ministry also recalled that about a thousand children travel to Spain every summer under recovery programs on Belavia flights.
Anatoly Glaz, Foreign Ministry spokesman:I would like to draw attention to the moral aspect. Everyone understands that the airline, a commercial carrier, in principle did not violate anything and has nothing to do with the political hysteria around the recent Ryanair flight. But it is the air carrier that the EU countries publicly thanked for evacuating their citizens in the acute period of the pandemic. This is how European gratitude has translated into action and created problems for people on different sides of the border.
