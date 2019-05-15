MILEX: Defense potential. Major arms salon in Eastern Europe opens in Minsk

Today, the Belarusian capital has become the center that drew the experts and specialists in the field of military production. MILEX, a major defense industry forum in Europe, has brought together 6 dozen high-level delegations. A greeting to the exhibitors was sent by President Alexander Lukashenko. This is a good opportunity to show the range of our capabilities. The military-industrial complex is one of the priorities of the state policy of any country. Today, everyone soberly assesses the state of affairs in the world and the need to keep the powder dry. Manufacturers and exporters of defense products from Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Poland, Serbia and the Republic of South Africa presented their expositions, as well as Russia, Kazakhstan, China and Belarus.