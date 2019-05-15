EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
MILEX: Defense potential. Major arms salon in Eastern Europe opens in Minsk

Today, the Belarusian capital has become the center that drew the experts and specialists in the field of military production. MILEX, a major defense industry forum in Europe, has brought together 6 dozen high-level delegations. A greeting to the exhibitors was sent by President Alexander Lukashenko. This is a good opportunity to show the range of our capabilities. The military-industrial complex is one of the priorities of the state policy of any country. Today, everyone soberly assesses the state of affairs in the world and the need to keep the powder dry. Manufacturers and exporters of defense products from Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Poland, Serbia and the Republic of South Africa presented their expositions, as well as Russia, Kazakhstan, China and Belarus.

This year, the National Academy of Sciences presents the development of the “Hawk” apparatus, which is capable of carrying a weight of up to 120 kilograms. The areas of application range from military targets to agriculture. Air supremacy as an integral part of modern realities.

In total, our enterprises present 300 samples at the current exhibition, one third of which are new items. All these developments once again show that Minsk is an excellent platform for the development of the defense complex, for preserving and maintaining peace and this is our security.

