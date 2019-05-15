3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
MILEX: Defense potential. Major arms salon in Eastern Europe opens in Minsk
Today, the Belarusian capital has become the center that drew the experts and specialists in the field of military production. MILEX, a major defense industry forum in Europe, has brought together 6 dozen high-level delegations. A greeting to the exhibitors was sent by President Alexander Lukashenko. This is a good opportunity to show the range of our capabilities. The military-industrial complex is one of the priorities of the state policy of any country. Today, everyone soberly assesses the state of affairs in the world and the need to keep the powder dry. Manufacturers and exporters of defense products from Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Poland, Serbia and the Republic of South Africa presented their expositions, as well as Russia, Kazakhstan, China and Belarus.
This year, the National Academy of Sciences presents the development of the “Hawk” apparatus, which is capable of carrying a weight of up to 120 kilograms. The areas of application range from military targets to agriculture. Air supremacy as an integral part of modern realities.
In total, our enterprises present 300 samples at the current exhibition, one third of which are new items. All these developments once again show that Minsk is an excellent platform for the development of the defense complex, for preserving and maintaining peace and this is our security.
President
All
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Why Europeans are ready to leave their homeland with population of Latvia rapidly declining
Messenger of end on grave of the European garden - why Europe is so afraid of Trump
President of Abkhazia calls events in Sukhum on November 15 an attempted coup d'etat
Iran demands $1 trillion in compensation from the US for sanctions imposed
Regions
All
Incidents
All