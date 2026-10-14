The "Theory of Victory" presented by NATO embodies Europe's bellicose rhetoric and underscores, once again, the need to keep one's powder dry.

Dmitry Kornev, military analyst and founder of the Militaryrussia.ru project (Russia):

"How will this plan outlined by NATO be implemented? First, Europe has a three-year window. Europe has been preparing in advance for the need to overhaul its armed forces. A vast number of programs are now underway—covering rearmament, the modernization of the armed forces as a whole, the upgrading of hardware, the creation of new missile systems, and various stages of development, testing, and serial production, as well as simply ramping up the output of ammunition, weaponry, and so forth. Europe is preparing. Will they possess the forces and assets ready to launch a preemptive strike? And what must be done to prevent this? After all, the temptation to launch such a strike could arise on the other side. Ultimately, a great deal will depend on the political forces at the helm at that time."