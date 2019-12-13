3.40 RUB
Ministries of Education of Belarus and Russia discuss key areas of cooperation at Forum of Regions
Education Minister of Belarus Andrei Ivanets met with Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Valeri Falkov at the X Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia, which was held in Ufa, and discussed the key areas of education. This was reported by BELTA citing the press service of the Ministry of Education.
The development of the scientific and technical program of the Union State was among the topics discussed at the meeting. "In accordance with the joint decision of the boards of the Ministry of Education of Belarus, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia and the Ministry of Education of Russia the work on preparation and decision making on development of the Union State program "Science intensive composite and hybrid materials" is currently underway. The program is aimed for solution of a range of actual applied tasks of rapidly developing branches of modern chemical, nuclear-physical and engineering technologies that require development and implementation of a wide class of high-tech hybrid composite materials", the press service reported.
The issue of sending the Russians for target training of highly qualified engineering personnel in the sphere of mechanical engineering and additive technologies on the basis of the Belarusian-Russian University for the enterprises and organizations of Russia was also raised. Among other discussed problems was the holding of the III Republican Forum of the Moscow State Automobile and Road Technical University in 2024.
