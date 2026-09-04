Minsk Aims to Finish the Second Stage of Metro Line 3 in 2028

In 2028 in Minsk it is planned to complete the construction of the second queue of the third line of the metro.

The construction of the metro in Minsk goes strictly by the schedule, and information of a transfer of terms by two years is a fake. This was stated by the chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee, Vladimir Kukharev, in the project “A Conversation at the President’s.”

The branch will touch Bangalore Square and pass to Melnikayte Street; the construction of these three stations is under way. “We purchased a second tunnel-boring complex, which already works underground. This significantly accelerates the processes. We can in parallel work on the laying of tunnels. We also simplified questions of the removal of networks. Now this will give a serious result in the acceleration of tempos. In 2027 we plan to begin the construction of the fourth, ring, line of the metro, which will allow significantly to improve transport logistics within the framework of the metropolitan and to receive a significantly greater quantity of passengers,” the chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee noted.

We recall that daily the services of the metropolitan are used by more than 750,000 people.