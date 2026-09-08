Minsk Launches Online Range to Drill Complex Cyberattack Investigations

An online range for investigating sophisticated cyberattacks has been introduced in Minsk. The platform is now a regular training tool for specialists at the cybersecurity center.

Attackers today target the public sector, industrial plants, healthcare and education and combine techniques and tactics. Analysts therefore do more than memorize specific indicators: they learn to recognize the signs of computer intrusions.

“The product includes 12 APT-attack scenarios based on real tactics of APT groups recorded during our cyber exercises. It also contains more than 100 practical cases, which lets BeCloud staff investigate both individual stages of an attack and unwind an entire attack chain,” said Olga Aleshechkina, a representative of a cybersecurity company in Belarus.

Worldwide, the most common methods used by criminals remain phishing and so-called DDoS attacks — flooding a web resource with requests until the system is overloaded. In 2025, more than $1 trillion was stolen from people and companies around the world.