The Belarus-UAE Economic Forum is taking place in Minsk, aimed at strengthening trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

New Business Connections

Belarus continues to bolster its trade ties with nations beyond its immediate region—a group often referred to as "far arc" countries. The United Arab Emirates stands out as a key partner among them.

On October 16, the two sides came together for an economic forum, bringing together representatives from the business community and government agencies, as well as investors and experts.

Smbat Alikhanyan, an expert in international taxation, business protection, and corporate structuring:

"Naturally, we want investors from the UAE to take a look at Belarus and recognize the opportunities here. For instance, yesterday we visited several Belarusian enterprises and were shown what is possible. We see immense potential for establishing parts of business operations here."

As the UAE Ambassador to Belarus pointed out, this forum is more than just an economic event; it serves as a genuine bridge—connecting opportunities and potential, markets and strategic goals. Participants have the chance to exchange expertise and forge new business contacts.

What are businesses interested in? Logistics, international payments, taxation, legal nuances, and—simply put—engaging in dialogue with partners while accounting for cultural differences. Those who have successfully navigated the path from an initial idea to a thriving business in the UAE are sharing their firsthand experiences.

Ibrahim Salim Mohamed Al-Musharrakh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Belarus:

"We undoubtedly consider Belarus a reliable partner. This is evidenced by the relationship between the leaders of our two countries. Mutually beneficial cooperation is developing across all sectors. As for economic engagement, we are confident that all previously signed trade agreements will serve as a catalyst for future joint achievements."

Oleg Ilyin, managing partner at a consulting firm:

"We see a demand for Belarusian products. Every day, more Belarusian goods are appearing on shelves in the Emirates. We’ve noticed that Belarus is becoming fashionable—it’s a trend."

On October 7, the Trade in Services and Investment Agreement (TISIA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Belarus entered into force. The document establishes an international legal framework, formalizes mutual obligations, and ensures more predictable and transparent conditions for market participants. In essence, it creates a "green corridor" that opens up opportunities for both us and our partners. It is crucial not to delay, but rather to move forward confidently along a mutually beneficial path.