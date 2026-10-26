Minsk to Host XXXII Listapad International Film Festival

The magic of big cinema is returning to Minsk. The Belarusian capital is actively preparing for a large-scale cultural forum that will gather hundreds of authors and thousands of spectators from around the world. We will tell you what will surprise “Listapad” this year.

The main cinema event of this autumn is drawing closer. Already this Friday, 30 October, Minsk will officially take on festival tones — the XXXII Minsk International Film Festival “Listapad” starts in the capital. This year authors from more than 50 countries have brought their films to us.

The solemn opening ceremony will take place at the forum’s main venue — the renovated Moskva theater house. By the way, the opening film of the festival will be a high-profile Belarusian-Russian premiere — the picture “Batka Minay. A Partisan Legend.”

In total the program has 8 competition sections: from large-scale feature cinema to soulful animation and the children’s favorite competition “Listapadzik.”

Ticket sales are already under way. The organizers have kept very democratic prices, but warn that planning one’s cinema weekends is worth doing already today.