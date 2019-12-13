PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Minsk and Cairo to be connected by direct flight

Our partners in Africa and the Middle East choose constructive business negotiations instead of ultimatums and sanctions pressure. They put the implementation of mutually beneficial agreements at the top of the agenda. Our ambassador to Egypt (and concurrently to Oman and Sudan) has assessed the level of inter-governmental relations. Our diplomatic corps has to work under new conditions: pandemic restrictions and foreign political pressure. It is important that the interests of the people, rather than the ambitions of political manipulators, remain a priority.

The bilateral relations will be deepened by agreements to open a direct flight between Minsk and Cairo (the technical issues are being resolved now), and a digital Egyptian visa for Belarusians is almost ready - it will be possible to get it upon arrival at the airport.


