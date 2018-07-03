Minsk becomes heart of festivities on Independence Day

Today the entire country is celebrating! By tradition, Minsk is the heart of festivities. Dozens of concert programs, flash mobs, contests and sports tournaments are held today. The main festive grounds are the Upper Town and the site near the Sports Palace.

Right after the parade a concert program was launched on the Pobediteley Avenue. In this season, festivities throughout the country are united by the theme of the Year of Small Motherland. The program of entertaining activities mainly includes the performances of Belarusian folk groups.

An international tournament on power extreme is held at the Sports Palace with participation of the best strongmen from Belarus, Ukraine and Lithuania. Modern heroes compete in four main exercises.

Throughout the capital, there are more than two dozens of entertainment points. For example, a sports day is held in the Victory Park among students and employees of enterprises. There are competitions in ski-rollers, street races at the Chizhovka-Arena.

A gala concert on the site near the stela Minsk - Hero City will traditionally become the culmination of festive events. It will start at 21:00. The apogee of Independence Day is an action Let's Sing the Hymn Together. Our national anthem will be sung by the whole country at 22:55.