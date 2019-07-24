Minsk among top 20 most beautiful European cities without crowds of tourists

The American television channel CNN has included the capital of Belarus in the top twenty of the most beautiful European cities, where there are no chances to meet crowds of tourists. The CNN compilation includes cities where travelers do not have to stand in lines, as sometimes happens in Paris or Venice.



Tourists are invited to wander through the spacious Independence Square in Minsk, go to the Museum of the Great Patriotic War. Also, as noted by the CNN, local bars are good too. The new ranking also includes the Belgian Antwerp and the Swedish Malmo.