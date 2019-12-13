3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ministry of Health warns pharmacy chains against unreasonable raise in drugs cost
The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to pharmacy chains on the inadmissibility of unreasonable increases in the cost of medicines. The monitoring of the pharmaceutical chains has identified violations in the sale of medicines highly demanded by the population. Pharmacies have to correct the situation to as soon as possible.
In the period from February 1 to April 14, 2022, the Ministry of Health conducted an analysis of the dynamics of prices for medicinal products. In March it recorded the prices growth of up to 61%. In this regard, notifications on the inadmissibility of the unreasonable price increases have been sent. This issue remains under constant control, and in the case of recourse, measures will be taken by the Ministry of Health.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All