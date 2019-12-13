Ministry of Health warns pharmacy chains against unreasonable raise in drugs cost

The Ministry of Health has issued a warning to pharmacy chains on the inadmissibility of unreasonable increases in the cost of medicines. The monitoring of the pharmaceutical chains has identified violations in the sale of medicines highly demanded by the population. Pharmacies have to correct the situation to as soon as possible.



In the period from February 1 to April 14, 2022, the Ministry of Health conducted an analysis of the dynamics of prices for medicinal products. In March it recorded the prices growth of up to 61%. In this regard, notifications on the inadmissibility of the unreasonable price increases have been sent. This issue remains under constant control, and in the case of recourse, measures will be taken by the Ministry of Health.



